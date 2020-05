After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, today will be cooler.

It will become mostly sunny during the day today with a quick shower possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The cooler weather will continue through the week with temperatures in the 50s.

More showers are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks breezy and unseasonably chilly with highs around 50.

