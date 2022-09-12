Multiple Chances for Rain, High Humidity to Start New Work Week

We're starting the new work week with multiple chances for rain and high humidity.

There will be some early rain, especially in southeastern Connecticut. Drizzle and low clouds will be everywhere.

As the day goes on, the skies will brighten and it will be humid. Highs will be near 80. It will be mostly dry.

Overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Tomorrow looks partly sunny with isolated storms. It will continue to be very humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

By Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Thursday and Friday look sunny with highs around 70.

