Multiple Tornadoes Touch Down in Conn. During Rare November Storm

The modern tornado record goes back to 1950. Until Saturday, a tornado had never been recorded in Connecticut during the months of November or December.

Saturday's severe weather event featured a powerful line of thunderstorms that produced small hail and strong winds. This line also produced at least three brief tornadoes in Connecticut and several more on Long Island.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eversource outage map showing the two likely tornado tracks in New Haven County. One in Cheshire and another in Branford/Guilford (from Pine Orchard all the way to Guilford Lakes!) @NWSNewYorkNY @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/QbaoWv1Whe — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 14, 2021

Advances in radar technology allow us to not only see the wind speed and direction in a storm (which is useful for picking out areas of rotation) but also whether the radar is picking up rain drops or other targets.

In Saturday's case, there were three instances of lofted tornado debris in Connecticut known as a Tornado Debris Signature or TDS, which we were able to detect in real time.

WATCH: Greg St. Martin captured this video moments before trees in his backyard fell over in Cheshire. Small picture of what some people experienced as strong winds and rain barreled through the state. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/kDDTFrjwOr — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) November 14, 2021

The first TDS occurred in Cheshire at 3:31 p.m. just west of downtown. There is a fairly widespread area of damage in this part of town.

Some residents are cleaning up after trees fell down in and on their properties, as well as on local streets.

At 3:45 p.m., the southern portion of the line that had been exhibiting rotation over Long Island Sound moved inland over Branford and likely resulted in a tornado touch down in the Pine Orchard section of town. Lofted tornado debris was detected into portions of Guilford with sporadic damage reports as far northeast at Cornwall Rd in the Guilford Lakes section of town.

Tornado likely crossing I95 in Branford. pic.twitter.com/VzjKxEPrP7 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 13, 2021

The clean up is continuing on Sunday after strong storms moved through Saturday and caused damage across the state.

A third tornado appears to have touched down in northeastern Connecticut. It started in Griswold and continued into Plainfield, Sterling, and Rhode Island. The Tornado Debris Signature was quite clear from the weather radar in Boston and there are several reports of damage.

Saturday's tornado event was well forecast. On Friday, we mentioned severe weather was possible and by Saturday morning, our forecast was more certain and included the risk for tornadoes given the strong low level wind shear and an adequate amount of instability.

While radar confirmed three tornado touchdowns Saturday in Connecticut, the National Weather Service will make the final determination about the intensity and path of each storm.

This was certainly a November severe weather event to remember. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries and few reports of structural damage.