National Weather Service to investigate possible tornado in Litchfield County

By Rachael Jay

The National Weather Service in Albany, New York, will send out a survey team on Monday to investigate a possible tornado in Litchfield County after severe weather on Saturday evening.

This investigation is based on tree damage and social media reports in the Bridgewater area in southern Litchfield County.

Winds inside of the storm around 9pm Saturday evening. Red color indicates wind moving away from the radar site, green colors show winds moving toward the radar site (in southeastern Massachusetts). Area of red surrounded by green indicates rotation as the storm moved through the Bridgewater area.

Storm damage was reported in the Bridgewater area around 9PM Saturday evening near the Roxbury town line.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in western Connecticut Saturday evening.

The storm in question had a severe thunderstorm warning with the "tornado possible" tag due to rotation within the storm as it moved from New York into Connecticut.

