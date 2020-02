A noticeable chill as you step outside today with temperatures starting off in the 20s and only climbing into the low 30s inland and mid 30s along the shoreline.

The cold shot of air won't stick around long, temperatures become very mild towards the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 40s for Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

The quiet stretch of sunshine continues Thursday through the weekend. Our next chance for rain isn't until next Tuesday.