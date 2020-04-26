Rain and Chilly Temperatures Moving In

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring rain and cold temperatures to end the weekend.

Rain develops and becomes steadier through Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay in the 40's for most of the state.

A slow moving area of low pressure will bring more showers overnight and showers will linger into Monday. The storm will pull down unseasonably chilly air. There is a chance the rain showers will transition to snow showers in the hill towns before ending in the afternoon.

High temperatures will likely stay in the lower to middle 40's. Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the middle 60's.

Milder weather begins to move in toward the end of the week into next weekend.

Track the showers on our interactive radar.