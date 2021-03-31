Rain Moves in This Afternoon, Could be Heavy at Times Tonight

After a beautiful sunny day yesterday, rain is moving in this afternoon and could be heavy at times tonight.
Clouds will thicken today and there will be widely scattered showers this afternoon, especially in western Connecticut. Highs will be in the 60s.
There will be periods of rain and thunder tonight and early tomorrow that may be heavy at times.
Tomorrow will feature lots of clouds with a gusty wind. Temperatures will be in the 50s. There is a possibility for some scattered flurries in the northwest hills.
Friday will be chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s.