Scattered showers today, more rain and wind Friday night

We will have lots of clouds and scattered showers on Thursday and the day will be slightly more humid and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking more rain and storms for Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The humidity increases tonight and more scattered showers are on the way.

More of the same is forecasted for Friday and the humidity will be even higher.

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are expecting wild weather on Friday night with one to three inches of rain, wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and thunder developing between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday.

The leftover showers will continue until sunrise on Saturday, then it will clear quickly and the humidity will decrease on Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather will be amazing.