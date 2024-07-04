Showers, partial sunshine expected for the Fourth of July

We started the holiday with a few scattered showers that fell apart as they moved east.

Scattered rain remains in the forecast through the day Thursday.

It'll be more humid with highs mostly in the 80s across the state.

We may have some areas with rain around fireworks time Thursday evening.

Another chance for rain/storms is possible Friday and Saturday.

A few more towns may get into the 90s toward the weekend.