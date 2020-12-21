first alert weather

Slick Roads This Morning & A Bigger Storm Arriving for Christmas

By Kaitlyn McGrath

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The first part of Monday will feature areas of locally dense fog with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of the state through 9 a.m.

With temperatures near or below freezing to start the day, drivers hitting the road should take it slow as conditions may be icy.

Local

Holiday Travel 1 hour ago

Significantly Less New Englanders Expected to Travel for Holidays Amid Pandemic: AAA

coronavirus vaccine 6 hours ago

Hartford Hospital Expects Shipment of Moderna Vaccine by Monday Night

We'll climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. The next few days are fairly quiet with a blend of sunshine and clouds and cool temperatures before big changes arrive in time for Christmas.

A storm looks to bring heavy rain and strong wind Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

With mild temperatures and significant rainfall we'll have to watch the potential for rapid snow melt and potential flooding.

Our First Alert Meteorologist will fine tune the forecast over the next several days.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us