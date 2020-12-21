Slick Roads This Morning & A Bigger Storm Arriving for Christmas

The first part of Monday will feature areas of locally dense fog with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of the state through 9 a.m.

With temperatures near or below freezing to start the day, drivers hitting the road should take it slow as conditions may be icy.

We'll climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. The next few days are fairly quiet with a blend of sunshine and clouds and cool temperatures before big changes arrive in time for Christmas.

A storm looks to bring heavy rain and strong wind Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

With mild temperatures and significant rainfall we'll have to watch the potential for rapid snow melt and potential flooding.

Our First Alert Meteorologist will fine tune the forecast over the next several days.

