Sleet, a coating to 2 inches of snow could make for slippery travel

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking snow and sleet that might make for some slippery travel between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

A coating and 2 inches of snow is expected across much of the state.

This comes after the workweek started with sunny skies on Monday and temperatures that reach into the upper 30s after a very cold weekend.

Clouds will thicken on Tuesday and will produce snow and sleet in the afternoon.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle is likely on Tuesday night. This might make for slippery travel.

NBC Connecticut

Wednesday will be gray and dreary with sleet and freezing rain. Snow might mix in at times.

Thursday looks wet and Friday looks mild with highs in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.