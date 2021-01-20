Snow Showers Wednesday Morning Could Lead To A Slick Commute

Some towns are waking up to light snow. Scattered snow showers will continue through the morning hours and could leave a quick coating-1" of snow. Not a big snow event by any means, but it doesn't take much to make roads incredibly slick!

The rest of the day looks mainly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 30's away from the shoreline and low 40s closer to Long Island Sound.

Temperatures stay slightly above average for the rest of the week before really cool, blustery air moves in for the weekend. Next week will stay chilly as well. Aside from a few snow shower possible next Tuesday, still no big storms in the extended forecast!

