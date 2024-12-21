StormTracker

Snowy start to this weekend with very cold temperatures on tap

Happy Saturday!

Some cities and towns woke up to a snowy start to the weekend. The light snow showers will end around lunchtime.

Once the snow ends, we will focus on cold temperatures.

We're tracking wind chills in the 10s this evening before they drop to near/below zero into Sunday morning.

It will stay chilly through Monday before adding a little snow to the ground for much of us on Christmas Eve.

