Spring Returns to Finish the Weekend

After a chilly Saturday and several inches of snow in some towns, spring weather returns today.

There will be mostly sunny skies for most of Sunday with a breeze that will develop out of the southwest. The southwest wind will keep the shoreline a bit cooler into the lower and middle 50s.

A cold front will approach the area overnight tonight and bring an increase in clouds. Cooler temperatures in the 50's for the start of next week.

Another strong cold front will approach on Tuesday with a strong with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could feature strong winds and hail. A 'spring chill' will follow the front by Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40's.

Get forecast details here.