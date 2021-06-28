Statewide Heat Advisory in Effect for Hot Temps, High Humidity

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire state for hot temperatures and high humidity as we start a new work week.

Today will feature abundant sunshine, high humidity and temperatures will be hot with highs near 95 degrees. The "feels-like" temperature will be in the low 100s away from the water.

Highs for the shoreline will be between 80 and 86 degrees.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will also be hot with highs near 95 degrees both days away from the shoreline.

There is a chance for scattered storms each day starting Tuesday through Thursday.

By Friday, it cools down with highs in the low 70s. Showers are possible.

