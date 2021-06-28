first alert weather

Statewide Heat Advisory in Effect for Hot Temps, High Humidity

NBC Connecticut

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire state for hot temperatures and high humidity as we start a new work week.

Today will feature abundant sunshine, high humidity and temperatures will be hot with highs near 95 degrees. The "feels-like" temperature will be in the low 100s away from the water.

Highs for the shoreline will be between 80 and 86 degrees.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will also be hot with highs near 95 degrees both days away from the shoreline.

There is a chance for scattered storms each day starting Tuesday through Thursday.

By Friday, it cools down with highs in the low 70s. Showers are possible.

Tips to Stay Cool Amid Hot Temperatures

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.
  • Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers). Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.
  • Avoid direct sunlight.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Take cool showers or baths.
  • Check on those most at-risk several times a day.
  • Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

