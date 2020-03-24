A Look at Weather in April

For snow lovers this winter has been anything but impressive with regard to snowfall totals.

The Hartford area has only recorded 30.1 inches of snow so far which leaves us near 19 inches below the normal snowfall. Of course we could still add to that total with snow still possible in the months of April and even May.

Lets talk about where we are headed as we approach the month of April.

Inland Connecticut (Hartford Area)

Official records for the Hartford area are kept at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

As of March 25th the average high temperatures is 51 degrees. By the first day of April that average high temperature will rise to 54 degrees. We will close out the month with an average high temperature of 66 degrees.

Low temperatures will obviously rise as well. We start the month out with an average low temperature of 33 degrees and close the month out with an average low temperature of 43 degrees.

Days will continue to get longer and sunsets will continue to be later. Sunset on April 1st is at 7:17 p.m. by the end of the month sunset is more than 30 minutes later at 7:49 p.m.

Well this is something to get excited about. Warmer and longer days ahead. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/iB1TSWtI1Z — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) March 25, 2020

Coastal Connecticut (Bridgeport Area)

Official records for coastal Connecticut are kept in Stratford at Sikorsky Airport.

As of March 25th the average high temperatures is 50 degrees. By the first day of April that average high temperature will rise to 53 degrees. We will close out the month with an average high temperature of 63 degrees.

Low temperatures will obviously rise as well. We start the month out with an average low temperature of 36 degrees and close the month out with an average low temperature of 46 degrees.