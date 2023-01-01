A Mild Start to the New Year

The average high temperature for the start of the new year is 37 degrees. Mild air will continue into the new year with high temperatures in the 50s.

A gusty NW breeze blows today, but it is still mild. Happy New Year! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/eoNvb4f8i8 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 1, 2023

The wind will gust over 20 mph at times through today.

The mild weather will continue into the first week of the new year. In fact, the record high temperature of 61 degrees at Windsor Locks on Wednesday is in jeopardy. Highs will likely top 60 degrees by midweek.