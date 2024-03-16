StormTracker

A mild start to the weekend, a few showers to start Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

After a very mild week of 60s and 70s for highs, the mild air will carry into the weekend.

While it won't be as warm as last week, temperatures will still be above normal both today and tomorrow. The average high should be in the upper 40s. The forecast is to keep temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A weak front will move through the state by tomorrow morning.

A few showers are expected to start St. Patrick's Day, but will move out by mid to late morning on Sunday.

The rest of Sunday will feature clouds and sun with a pop up shower possible with high temperatures once again in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

