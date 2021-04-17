A Slow Warming Trend Expected for the Weekend

The storm that brought rain and accumulating snow on Friday, continues to spin off of the coast today. The location of the storm will keep clouds and cooler temperatures in place.

High temperatures usually average into the low 60s for this time of the year. Today's highs will stay in the 50s.

By Sunday, high temperatures will be closer to 60 degrees.

Today isn't perfect.. but far better than yesterday. Tomorrow, our weather gets even better, closer to 60. Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/PsW4bReM2X — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 17, 2021

The weather looks to remain mostly dry until midweek when a stronger cold front will bring showers by Wednesday night.

Before the midweek cold front and warming trend closer to 70 is expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.