A Slow Warming Trend Expected for the Weekend

The storm that brought rain and accumulating snow on Friday, continues to spin off of the coast today. The location of the storm will keep clouds and cooler temperatures in place.
High temperatures usually average into the low 60s for this time of the year. Today's highs will stay in the 50s.
By Sunday, high temperatures will be closer to 60 degrees.
The weather looks to remain mostly dry until midweek when a stronger cold front will bring showers by Wednesday night.
Before the midweek cold front and warming trend closer to 70 is expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.