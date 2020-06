Today will be a sunny delight after yesterday's gray skies and thunderstorms.

The day will bring a lot of sun with highs well into the 80s, perhaps even hitting 90 in a few towns.

A passing thundershower is likely for tonight to cool off the day.

Friday will be partly sunny with a few showers or thundershowers. Highs will be near 90.

