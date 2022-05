A storm just to our south will continue to bring clouds, showers and wind in the forecast for today.

While the northern part of the state may stay dry, a steady light rain will linger in southern Connecticut through most of the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A northeasterly wind off of the ocean will keep temperatures locked into the upper 40s and lower 50s today.

The wind will pick up today and stay with us through the weekend. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/9asfooC1As — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 7, 2022

For Mother's Day Sunday, the storm will begin to pull away, but we'll still be blustery and cool with a mostly cloudy sky.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.