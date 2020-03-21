Accumulating Snow for Parts of the State

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures a few degrees below normal (low to middle 40s).

Clouds will increase Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Precipitation will gradually overspread the state late Monday morning. Enough cold air will be in place that the precipitation will likely start as snow for most of the state with rain along the immediate shoreline.

A transition from snow to rain will take place as we head through Monday afternoon with snow hanging on the longest in far northern CT.

Areas along the Massachusetts border should expect the most snow with the highest accumulations occurring in the elevated areas of Litchfield and Tolland counties.

