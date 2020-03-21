first alert weather

Accumulating Snow for Parts of the State

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting rain and snow that could result in a slushy accumulation for parts of the state.

By Josh Cingranelli

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures a few degrees below normal (low to middle 40s).

Clouds will increase Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Precipitation will gradually overspread the state late Monday morning. Enough cold air will be in place that the precipitation will likely start as snow for most of the state with rain along the immediate shoreline.

Weather

first alert weather 13 hours ago

Forecast for Saturday, March 21

first alert weather 15 hours ago

Coastal Storm to Bring Rain and Snow Monday

A transition from snow to rain will take place as we head through Monday afternoon with snow hanging on the longest in far northern CT.

Areas along the Massachusetts border should expect the most snow with the highest accumulations occurring in the elevated areas of Litchfield and Tolland counties.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherconnecticut weathersnowrain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us