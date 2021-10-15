Another Warm Day on Tap, Changes This Weekend

Get ready for another beautiful day with sunny and mild temperatures expected.

Temperatures today will be quite mild with high temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s.

The average high temperature this time of year in the Hartford area is around 64 degrees.

Our next weather system will arrive on Saturday afternoon with a cold front approaching the region.

The cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state Saturday afternoon with periods of heavy rain likely Saturday evening.

The front will push through the region by Sunday morning bringing with it much cooler weather.

The cool fall weather will stick around into next week.

