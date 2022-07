High pressure will bring the state a beautiful stretch of weather leading into the weekend.

High temperatures will be close to the average of 85 degrees with low levels of humidity.

The trend is our friend in terms of humidity.. it's already comfortable, but drier air moving in makes it even more comfortable today and Sunday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/sHo14vh0Nx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 9, 2022

The spectacular weather will continue into Sunday. Humidity remains low into the start of next week.

Higher humidity and warmer temperatures are expected into next week. Read more about the impending heat and humidity on our weather blog.