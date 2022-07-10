first alert weather

Beautiful Weather Continues to Close Out the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

Dry air continues to bring the state warm and comfortable summer weather which will continue today.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 85 degrees. We made it to 85 yesterday at Windsor Locks and we'll be close to that average once again today.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Monday but humidity will stay low. Dew point temperatures will climb on Tuesday out ahead of a cold front. A rising chance for storms late Tuesday will bring our best chance for rain this upcoming week.

