Below Zero Wind Chills Moving Into the State

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting bitter cold temperatures as we head into Sunday.

Temperature by Sunday morning will fall into the single digits throughout much of northern Connecticut.

Winds are forecasted to stay quite strong through the night and into the day on Sunday. Winds will gust to 30 mph overnight and gusts to 35 mph will continue into Sunday.

Bitter cold out there this evening with below zero wind chills expected in much of northern CT by tomorrow morning. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/vRcleuk1sk — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) January 24, 2021

Strong winds coupled with cold temperatures will result in wind chill values of -5 to 5 in much of Connecticut with wind chill values as low as -10 for folks in northern Connecticut.

The wind will gradually die down by Sunday night with milder temperatures working into the state by Monday.

Our next chance for snow arrives by Tuesday afternoon and evening with a period of light snow expected. A light snowfall accumulation is possible, which could create some slick spots for the Tuesday evening commute.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team for updates.