Brutal cold follows weekend snow

After Sunday's storm brought up to six inches of snow to parts of Connecticut, we are in for some brutal cold over the next couple of days.

People will need to bundle up as they shovel and snowblow their driveways on Monday.

The storm moved out early Monday morning, but not before leaving six inches of snow to Vernon. Burlington and Hebron saw more than four inches.

Cleanup will be bitter cold, with hill towns seeing wind chills in the single digits Monday. Wind chills in the middle of the state will be in the teens and that will also be the same for the shoreline today.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will be even colder on Tuesday. People waking up Tuesday in northwest Connecticut could see wind chills as low as 10 below. The "feels like" temperature won't climb above zero on Tuesday. The rest of the state will see wind chills remain in the single digits through the day.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the severe cold weather protocol on Sunday and it will remain in effect through noon on Friday.

Anyone in need of shelter or warming center is urged to call 211 to get connected to services they can visit 211ct.org to read a list of available shelter. Transportation can be provided if necessary.