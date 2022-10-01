first alert weather

Chilly Temps as Ian's Remnants Bring Rain to Connecticut Today

By Darren Sweeney

The remnants of Ian will bring periods of rain and chilly temperatures to start the weekend and start the month of October.

While the heaviest of the rain looks to stay just to our south, we expect up to a half inch of rain to fall in northern portions of the state with over one inch of rain along the shoreline.

Temperatures look to remain chilly this weekend. A northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 50s. The average high for this time of the year should be around 70 degrees.

Milder weather and brighter skies are expected next week.

first alert weather
