Cold Temperatures Settle in; Wintry Mix Expected Friday

After temperatures reached the high-60s and low-70s Wednesday, hitting or breaking records, a wintry mix is expected to move in Friday.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the anticipated snow and sleet. The morning drive looks quite slippery and messy.

Winter storm watches have been issued for Windham, Hartford, Litchfield and Tolland counties.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, New London and Middlesex counties.

Low pressure will ride along a front Thursday night into the day on Friday. This provides the energy and moisture (while locking in the cold air from the north thanks to counter-clockwise airflow) for us to see snow.

Computer models agree that we start as snow and then change over to a wintry mix. We could transition from a mix back to snow before the system pulls far enough away later on Friday.

The chance for accumulating snow has been pretty consistent since the weekend. The highest snow totals look like they'll set up in northern Connecticut. With the changeover to wintry mix, sleet may mix in with snow, making it tough to shovel.

Snow will develop prior to daybreak with the heaviest snow falling between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. As warm air moves in at cloud level the snow will change to sleet from south to north. Where there is more sleet, accumulations will be a bit lower but farther north there will be less sleet and higher snow accumulation.

Everyone across the state will see wintry weather through much of the day on Friday, however - including the morning AND evening commutes. It looks like the morning commute will be hit harder than the evening. Travel through the day will be tricky.

The storm will wind down by midday with occasional light wintry mix falling during the afternoon.