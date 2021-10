A cold front that moved through on Friday will bring us a cooler, more seasonable weekend of weather.

Good morning! It's back to feeling like late October again.. you'll need the fall jacket for today. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/BIz0UWOatI — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 23, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

High temperatures both today and Sunday will average in the upper 50s to lower 60s at the shoreline.

While the weekend features plenty of sunshine, a series of storm systems next week will bring gray days and several rounds of rain starting on Monday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.