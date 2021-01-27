Extreme Cold: Wind Chills Below Zero This Weekend

The Polar Vortex will make a brief appearance by Friday and Saturday bringing with it extreme cold to Connecticut.

The wind chill will drop below zero degrees by Friday morning making for a cold and uncomfortable end to the week, according to our First Alert Weather team of meteorologists.

Wind chill values also known as the "Feels Like Temperature" will range from -10 to -20 for much of inland Connecticut early Friday morning.

High temperatures will remain well below freezing both Friday and Saturday only rising into the middle 20s for much of Connecticut.

The coldest weather will arrive by Saturday morning when some communities could see the actual air temperature fall below zero with wind chill values as low as -25.

Temperatures will start to warm on Sunday but still remain in the 30s.