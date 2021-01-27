first alert weather

Extreme Cold: Wind Chills Below Zero This Weekend

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting bitter cold temperatures coupled with extreme wind chill values.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Polar Vortex will make a brief appearance by Friday and Saturday bringing with it extreme cold to Connecticut.

The wind chill will drop below zero degrees by Friday morning making for a cold and uncomfortable end to the week, according to our First Alert Weather team of meteorologists.

Wind chill values also known as the "Feels Like Temperature" will range from -10 to -20 for much of inland Connecticut early Friday morning.

Forecasted wind chills at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Forecasted wind chills at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Forecasted wind chills at 7 a.m. Saturday.

High temperatures will remain well below freezing both Friday and Saturday only rising into the middle 20s for much of Connecticut.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The coldest weather will arrive by Saturday morning when some communities could see the actual air temperature fall below zero with wind chill values as low as -25.

Temperatures will start to warm on Sunday but still remain in the 30s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us