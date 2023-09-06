Extreme heat prompts some schools to dismiss early on Wednesday

Dozens of schools are dismissing early on Wednesday due to the hot temperatures in Connecticut.

It will be sunny with highs near 93. The feels-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

For a full list of schools dismissing early, click here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday will also be hot with highs near 95.

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's extreme hot weather protocol, which aims to ensure the most vulnerable populations get protection from the hot conditions. It remains in effect through Thursday evening.

In a message to Sheehan High School parents in Wallingford, the principal said they're altering sports practice times, as well as canceling games and scrimmages, because of the heat. The school district itself is dismissing early.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Keeping your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illnesses

Staying in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible

Limiting outdoor activity to the morning and evening

Avoiding direct sunlight

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing

Taking cool showers or baths

Staying hydrated by drinking more water than usual

Workers at a construction site near Westfarms were taking precautions to work through extremely hot temperatures.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms rise by the weekend. It will be cooler, more seasonable and unsettled starting on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.