First Alert: A Wintry Mix Develops This Afternoon/ Evening

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists have issued a first alert for wet snow and rain to develop late this afternoon into this evening.

While a rain or wet snow shower is possible after noon, precipitation will become steadier and a bit more organized toward evening.

Periods of wet snow will bring some minor accumulation to parts of the state. 1-3" of snow is likely away from the shoreline. The best chance at seeing higher end totals of 3 inches will be inland and in higher elevations where it stays colder.

Most of the precipitation wraps up after midnight tonight. Some lingering slippery travel is possible for the Monday morning commute.

