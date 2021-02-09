first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Hundreds of Schools Close or Go Remote as Snow Heads to Conn.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a storm system that could bring up to six inches of snow to parts of the state today and hundreds of schools have decided to close or switch to a remote learning day.

You can see the full list of school closings and remote learning days here.

Our team of meteorologists is forecasting three to six inches of snow in the northern portion of the state and one to three inches in southern Connecticut.

Some of the highest totals could be up in the northwest hills. Rainfall could help keep totals down along the shoreline.

The snow is expected to begin between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and will continue through the day, ending sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with the heaviest expected mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest weather updates.

While this doesn't appear to be a major storm, it is still likely it will lead to issues on the roads create slippery travel for the morning and afternoon commutes.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Tesla 17 hours ago

Why You Can Soon Use Bitcoin to Buy Your New Tesla Ride

doomsday clock 19 hours ago

The Doomsday Clock Is Close to Midnight: Can We Reverse Time on the Threats to the Planet?

manish dayal 19 hours ago

Talking with Manish Dayal About ‘The Resident,' the Toll of COVID-19 and Helping Turn Out the South Asian Vote in Georgia

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastconnecticut weathersnow in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us