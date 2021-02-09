FIRST ALERT: Hundreds of Schools Close or Go Remote as Snow Heads to Conn.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a storm system that could bring up to six inches of snow to parts of the state today and hundreds of schools have decided to close or switch to a remote learning day.

You can see the full list of school closings and remote learning days here.

Our team of meteorologists is forecasting three to six inches of snow in the northern portion of the state and one to three inches in southern Connecticut.

Some of the highest totals could be up in the northwest hills. Rainfall could help keep totals down along the shoreline.

The snow is expected to begin between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and will continue through the day, ending sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with the heaviest expected mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

While this doesn't appear to be a major storm, it is still likely it will lead to issues on the roads create slippery travel for the morning and afternoon commutes.

