first alert weather

First Alert: Icy Conditions Expected For Morning Commute

Icy conditions are expected overnight as temperatures hover at or just below the freezing mark.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The first day back to school and work for many could turn into a slick morning commute.

Some schools are already announcing closures, delays and remote learning days after a storm system brought a few inches of snow to parts of the state.

For a full list of school closures, click here.

Temperatures will hover at or just below the freezing mark overnight and into the early morning.

NBC Connecticut

The highest snowfall accumulations from Sunday's snow were in Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties.

Take a look at some of the snowfall accumulations from across the state.

NBC Connecticut

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweatherfirst alertsnowstorm
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us