First Alert: Icy Conditions Expected For Morning Commute

The first day back to school and work for many could turn into a slick morning commute.

Some schools are already announcing closures, delays and remote learning days after a storm system brought a few inches of snow to parts of the state.

For a full list of school closures, click here.

Temperatures will hover at or just below the freezing mark overnight and into the early morning.

NBC Connecticut

The highest snowfall accumulations from Sunday's snow were in Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties.

Take a look at some of the snowfall accumulations from across the state.

The highest snowfall totals as forecasted were in Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/oLln0qFLU1 — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) January 4, 2021