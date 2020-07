The NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for the risk of high heat and humidity Sunday and Monday.

The team is forecasting a heat wave with several days about 90 degrees for Saturday through Tuesday.

The combination of heat and humidity will produce a heat index at or near 100 degrees on Sunday Monday.

The temperature is forecast to be 97 degrees on Sunday and 96 degrees on Monday.

Record heat is not expected during this upcoming heat wave.