First Alert: Snow Already Accumulating Statewide, Plow Crews Ask Drivers to Stay Home if Possible

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a major winter storm that began early Monday morning and may accumulate to over a foot in some towns.

Snowing, already. It began a few hours ahead of schedule. And away we goooo.. Watch #NBCCT all AM long for coverage of this coastal storm. https://t.co/3D0wTLn2J5 pic.twitter.com/fxtpRDh75I — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 1, 2021

A strong area of low pressure brought snow into the state early Monday morning. The snow will become steadier and heavier by afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Connecticut through Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of schools have closed or switched to a remote learning day for tomorrow. You can see the full list here.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists believe travel will be treacherous for the evening commute.

How Much Snow You May See

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 10 to 16 inches of snow for most of Connecticut. Mixing along coastal areas of eastern Connecticut will result in snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches.

Timing Out The Storm

The snow becomes steadier and heavier throughout the morning.

The snow becomes heavy at times around noon and the wind gusts increase.

By the afternoon, there is heavy snow falling, gusty winds and treacherous travel.

After dinner time, the mixing begins to work north and continues through the evening and overnight.

Most of the state could end up with more than one foot of snow.

Impacts of the Storm

Along with heavy snow Monday afternoon, winds will start gusting 30 to as high as 50 mph.

White out conditions can't be ruled out for a time Monday afternoon.

Scattered power outages are possible.

Plow Drivers Ask Residents to Stay Home if Possible

Plow crews are working to clear the snow across the state and are asking residents to stay home if possible.

"Keep your car off the roads and don't go out unless absolutely necessary. It's imperative that our plow drivers not only get the roads passable, but also open the roads up to the edge of the road so that when the snow starts to melt, we have access to the catch basins," said Meriden Public Works Director Howard Weissberg.

You can get the latest details on the storm here.