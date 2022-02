NBC Connecticut's meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a winter storm on Friday.

The First Alert includes all of Connecticut.

A storm will approach the state Thursday, bringing rain on Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop below freezing during the day Friday and the rain will change to ice and snow.

Some accumulating snow is expected and roads will become slippery.

The snow will taper off by sunset on Friday.

