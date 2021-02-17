first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Storm to Bring 4 to 8 Inches of Snow to Conn. Tomorrow and Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut for the possibility of accumulating snow tomorrow and into Friday.

A storm system will move into the state tomorrow afternoon with snow overspreading Connecticut into tomorrow night.

The snow will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

An accumulation of four to eight inches is expected statewide, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued statewide by the National Weather Service ahead of the storm later this week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest weather updates.

Some milder air may mean sleet will mix in before the storm ends midday on Friday.

It is still too early to predict snow totals, but most parts of the state could see more than three inches. The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 11 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

You can get the latest forecast details anytime, here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weathersnowsnowstorm
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us