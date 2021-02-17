FIRST ALERT: Storm to Bring 4 to 8 Inches of Snow to Conn. Tomorrow and Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut for the possibility of accumulating snow tomorrow and into Friday.

A storm system will move into the state tomorrow afternoon with snow overspreading Connecticut into tomorrow night.

The snow will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

An accumulation of four to eight inches is expected statewide, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued statewide by the National Weather Service ahead of the storm later this week.

Some milder air may mean sleet will mix in before the storm ends midday on Friday.

It is still too early to predict snow totals, but most parts of the state could see more than three inches. The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.

