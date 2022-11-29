first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Strong Winds and Rain to Impact Conn. Tomorrow

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring rain and strong winds to the state on Wednesday.

The day starts out quietly, but rain moves in during the afternoon. It appears to have the most impact between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition to the pouring rain, there may be strong and potentially damaging winds. Wind gusts may get up to around 55 mph.

The strongest winds will coincide with the evening commute, depending on when you're driving.

Some scattered tree damage and power outages are possible.

There will be clearing and it will be cooler on Thursday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

