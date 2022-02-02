FIRST ALERT: Tracking a Wintry Mix for Tomorrow Night, Snow and Ice Possible Friday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday and snow and ice are possible on Friday.

The First Alert includes all of Connecticut.

A storm system will bring light to moderate rain to the state on Thursday. There will be periods of on and off rain.

As the storm system moves through the region, a cold front will move down from the north. This will cause the rain to transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow as we head into Friday morning and Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop below freezing during the day Friday and the rain will change to ice and snow.

Some accumulating snow is expected. Our meteorologists are continuing to track how much snow we may see.

Slippery roads are also a concern.

The snow will taper off by sunset on Friday.

