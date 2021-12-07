first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Snow for Wednesday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the first chance for accumulating snow for the season

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some snow flurries and showers for Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight with increasing cloud cover.

This won't be a large storm but there will be flurries and snow showers throughout the day, with things intensifying a bit in the evening, especially in eastern Connecticut.

Most of the state will struggle to see more than a coating, though up to an inch is possible in parts of Windham and Tolland counties. Temperatures will on average be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll see the most accumulation on lawns, cars, and rooftops. Warm conditions Monday and above freezing temps on Tuesday make it a bit more difficult for snow to stick on the roadways.

Thursday is partly cloudy with temperatures around 38 degrees, cloudy Friday, with a warm-up coming Saturday.

