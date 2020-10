NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting a foggy, yet unseasonably warm weather.

The morning low clouds and fog will gradually wear away.

Temperatures will ease up to the 70s today. The usual highs for this time of year typically nears 61.

More fog and drizzle forms later tonight.

Partly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 60s into the lower 70s.

Bright and much cooler Sunday. Highs in the 50s.