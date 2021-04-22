Snow Flurries, Freeze Warning This Morning; Weekend Warms Up

Some parts of the state are getting flurries this morning and a freeze warning in effect for most of Connecticut through the morning.
High temperatures will only be between 45 and 50 today, but the “feels-like" temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
The chill comes after storms yesterday left damage throughout the state. Many dealt with hail, outages, snapped trees, and downed lines that caused road closures.
At one point, Granby resident Maureen Williams' son wondered if they should head into the basement to be safe.
Trees in the backyard started to go sideways and the family's basketball hoop completely tipped over.
By tonight, temperatures will only climb to the upper 40s.
We will have much better temperatures tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s.
Warmer weather is expected for the weekend with highs near 70 degrees on Saturday.
