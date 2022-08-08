hot weather

Heading Into Day 8 of Heat Wave, Scattered Storms Possible

Temperatures are once again expected to exceed 90 degrees as we head into day eight of a heat wave.

There's a heat advisory in effect. In preparation for the heat, Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state's hot weather protocol through Tuesday night.

The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers in the midst of hot and humid weather.

The heat index will feel like 105 on Thursday. Here are some ways to make sure you stay safe in the extremely hot weather.
Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon hours. We can't rule out the possibility of a spot-severe storm.

Drier and more comfortable weather is anticipated starting Thursday.

