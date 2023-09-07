connecticut heat

Heat wave continues Friday with storms possible in the afternoon

By Anthony Carpino

Conditions will stay muggy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will start off dry with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon.

Many school districts have made the decision to dismiss students early due to the extreme heat. Click here for a full list of early dismissals.

Temps will be slightly cooler with highs expected to warm into the upper 80s, with feels like temps between 90 and 95 degrees.

Storms look possible after 2 p.m. and a few could become strong to severe. There's a level 2 risk for severe storms in areas north and west of Interstate 84.

Scattered storms look possible for this weekend with cooler temps in the low to mid 80s.

