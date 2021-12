High temperatures will reach around 50 degrees today, around 10 degrees above normal, and we’ll have mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and there will be showers tomorrow night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures will be around 50 degrees tomorrow and near 60 on Thursday.

Friday will be fair.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking rain and snow that are likely on Saturday.