StormTracker

Increasing sunshine and wind to end the week, start the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The system that brought the state a couple of days of rain will continue to pull away today.

Drier air moves in on the backside of the storm along with wind gusts of 20 to 30+ mph.

The sunshine and wind will carry into the weekend with some gusts on Saturday continuing over 25 mph.

A system will bring a few showers Saturday night but will move out by sunrise on Easter Sunday morning.

