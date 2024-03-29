Increasing sunshine and wind to end the week, start the weekend

The system that brought the state a couple of days of rain will continue to pull away today.

Drier air moves in on the backside of the storm along with wind gusts of 20 to 30+ mph.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The sunshine and wind will carry into the weekend with some gusts on Saturday continuing over 25 mph.

A system will bring a few showers Saturday night but will move out by sunrise on Easter Sunday morning.