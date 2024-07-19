StormTracker

Less humidity, mostly sunny skies to end the week

By Darren Sweeney

A new airmass has arrived. Much drier air has been filtering into the state since yesterday and will set us up for a more comfortable Friday and the weekend.

Dew point temperatures before the Thursday cold front were well into the oppressive 70s. The dew point temperature today, for example, will remain in the comfortable 50s.

While we are expecting much lower humidity, the air temperature will remain on the warm side with highs back to the more seasonable lower to middle 80s.

The weekend also looks to remain comfortable and warm with Saturday being the day that features more in the way of clouds and sun mixed.

The higher levels of humidity and rain chances look to increase once again heading into next week.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
