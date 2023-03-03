Middletown

Middletown Prepped for Wintry Mix Expected From Storm

By Jeremy Chen

Cities and towns across Connecticut are preparing for a wintry mix of rain and snow that's moving through the state.

As yet another storm rolls through, people in Middletown made sure they got their necessities.

“I’m pretty prepared. That’s why I came and got our groceries and stuff and the stuff you can put outside if you lose power,” Sherry Moran, who lives in Middletown, said.

Some people are not thrilled with the prospect of more rough weather.

“I wish it came in earlier in the winter rather than later in the winter. I want spring,” Kimberly Mounts, who lives in Middletown, said.

Others wanting to see some more powder.

“I love the snow. It’s pretty. It’s the great part of New England,” Ben Stevens, who lives in Middletown, said.

The city of Middletown says their crews had no major issues from a storm earlier this week.

“We were able to get the snow off and get the roads cleared fairly early in the morning,” Middletown Director of Public Works Chris Holden said.

The city’s public works department has 30 truck ready to go with workers on-call for any possible emergencies.

Whether it a mix of rain, snow or sleet, they say they're able to adjust and clean up whatever comes down.

“I don’t see the temperatures getting below 34, 35 so not exactly sure how much will stick to the ground, but whatever it does, we’ll be ready,” Holden said.

Some people said they’re ready for spring to come.

“It would be nice to have a good spring. I don’t want to have winter in spring,” Moran said.

The public works department wants to remind drivers to slow down if they see their trucks out on the road.

